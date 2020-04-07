This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pink supermoon set to grace the skies over Ireland tonight

Despite its name, there won’t be any dramatic colour change.

By Press Association Tuesday 7 Apr 2020, 7:34 AM
15 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5068510

featureimage Although called a pink supermoon, the moon will not change colour Source: Danny Lawson via PA Images

A PINK SUPERMOON is set to brighten the night skies tonight – though there will not be any noticeable colour difference, as the name might suggest.

Stargazers can expect to see the next full moon over Ireland, peaking during the early hour of tomorrow at 3.35am.

Despite its name, there is no actual colour change to the appearance of the lunar surface – it is a Northern Native American reference to an early-blooming wildflower, which starts to pop up in the US and Canada at the beginning of spring.

In some other cultures, the pink moon is known as the sprouting grass moon, the egg moon, and the fish moon.

embedded3647707 Source: PA Graphics

As this will also be a supermoon, people can expect it to look up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter in the sky as it reaches its closest point to Earth, known as its perigee.

April’s supermoon is the third of the year, following the worm moon on 9 March.

The next full moon is referred to as the Flower Moon, which takes place on 7 May.

Press Association

