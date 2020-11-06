Quiz: How well do you know stout?

DID YOU KNOW that it’s still international stout day?

Well, the day runs from 5 November to 6 November every year to celebrate that creamy goodness that is one of this nation’s most favourite alcoholic drinks.

We thought we’d give you a break from all that US election talk and test your knowledge on one of the nation’s most famous exports.

We'll start with a handy one. What colour is Guinness? Black Black/White

Ruby Red Very dark blue True or false: Your average pint of stout has fewer calories than lager. True False The popularity of craft beers means that there are loads of different stouts out there - can you spot the one I just made up? Oat stout Milk stout

Soya stout Oyster stout Cork lays claim to two stouts - Beamish and Murphy's. Can you tell me when Beamish was first made? 1690 1792

1801 1812 How about Murphy's? When was the first drop of that particular stout made? 1745 1798

1823 1856 Who buys the most Guinness? Ireland Great Britain

Nigeria USA Possibly the worst thing the Brits did to us since the Black and Tans is the Black and Tans drink. It's half stout, half what? Ale Cider

Lager Cyanide Which one of these is a fake stout name? Kentucky Breakfast Stout Pointy Shoes

Crooked Stave Banjaxed Stool One final Guinness question (as it's this author's drink of choice) - How many countries is Guinness brewed in? 5 11

22 49 Jayziz, I'd murder a pint. Would you? Arra I wouldn't be fond of drinkin' When I do, I go at it awful and very hard

