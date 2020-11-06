#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 6 November 2020
Quiz: How well do you know stout?

Do you know your Beamish from your Murphy’s?

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 6 Nov 2020, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 11,786 Views 25 Comments
DID YOU KNOW that it’s still international stout day? 

Well, the day runs from 5 November to 6 November every year to celebrate that creamy goodness that is one of this nation’s most favourite alcoholic drinks. 

We thought we’d give you a break from all that US election talk and test your knowledge on one of the nation’s most famous exports. 

We'll start with a handy one. What colour is Guinness?
Black
Black/White

Ruby Red
Very dark blue
True or false: Your average pint of stout has fewer calories than lager.
True
False
The popularity of craft beers means that there are loads of different stouts out there - can you spot the one I just made up?
Oat stout
Milk stout

Soya stout
Oyster stout
Cork lays claim to two stouts - Beamish and Murphy's. Can you tell me when Beamish was first made?
1690
1792

1801
1812
How about Murphy's? When was the first drop of that particular stout made?
1745
1798

1823
1856
Who buys the most Guinness?
Ireland
Great Britain

Nigeria
USA
Possibly the worst thing the Brits did to us since the Black and Tans is the Black and Tans drink. It's half stout, half what?
Ale
Cider

Lager
Cyanide
Which one of these is a fake stout name?
Kentucky Breakfast Stout
Pointy Shoes

Crooked Stave
Banjaxed Stool
One final Guinness question (as it's this author's drink of choice) - How many countries is Guinness brewed in?
5
11

22
49
Jayziz, I'd murder a pint. Would you?
Arra I wouldn't be fond of drinkin'
When I do, I go at it awful and very hard

And I'd go at it again...
There'd be no stoppin' me
