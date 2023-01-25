Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 25 January 2023 Dublin: 5°C
Alamy Stock Photo The PSNI are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
# Northern Ireland
'Viable' pipe bomb discovered in Newtownabbey
The device has been removed from the area, which is located north of Belfast, for investigation.
205
1
14 minutes ago

THE ANTRIM ROAD in Newtownabbey, Co. Antrim, has reopened following the discovery of a pipe bomb.

The PSNI issued a statement notifying their investigation of a “suspicious object” in the area, which is located north of Belfast, at midday.

It later confirmed the object in question was a pipe bomb, which was declared viable following a controlled explosion.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan of the PSNI said it was uncertain as to how long the device had been in situ and that it would be removed for further examination.

The road was closed off to the public but has since been reopened.

Local SDLP councillor Noreen McClelland condemned the incident, describing it as “deeply concerning”.

In a statement this evening, she said: “The planting of this pipe bomb is an attack on our community and I am grateful that nobody was seriously injured or worse as a result of this incident.

I would urge those behind this to cease their activities and let people in this area live in peace.

The PSNI are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Sarah McGuinness
sarah.mcguinness@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     