'Viable' pipe bomb discovered in Newtownabbey

THE ANTRIM ROAD in Newtownabbey, Co. Antrim, has reopened following the discovery of a pipe bomb.

The PSNI issued a statement notifying their investigation of a “suspicious object” in the area, which is located north of Belfast, at midday.

It later confirmed the object in question was a pipe bomb, which was declared viable following a controlled explosion.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan of the PSNI said it was uncertain as to how long the device had been in situ and that it would be removed for further examination.

The road was closed off to the public but has since been reopened.

Local SDLP councillor Noreen McClelland condemned the incident, describing it as “deeply concerning”.

In a statement this evening, she said: “The planting of this pipe bomb is an attack on our community and I am grateful that nobody was seriously injured or worse as a result of this incident.

I would urge those behind this to cease their activities and let people in this area live in peace.

The PSNI are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.