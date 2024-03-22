Advertisement
File image of a garda vehicle during a search. Alamy
search operation

Pipe bomb among items seized during Garda searches in Limerick City which led to seven arrests

Six men and one woman were arrested as a result of the operation. Four of the group have since been released.
511
17 minutes ago

A PIPE BOMB has been seized by gardaí in Limerick City, along with cash, watches and drugs, during a search operation which led to the arrest of seven individuals.

The searches, carried out under seven warrants issued to gardaí for properties at St Mary’s Park and King’s Island in Co Limerick, saw 80 gardaí from local stations and as well as the Garda armed support unit and dog unit attend.

Five men and one woman were arrested for suspected theft, robbery and drug driving offences. Another man was arrested under suspicion of alleged offences against the State.

One man has appeared before the courts, two remain in garda custody while the remaining three men and the woman have since been released.

The search operations carried out today are a part of a larger operation within An Garda Síochána in Limerick to dismantle and disrupt the sale of illegal drugs in St Mary’s Park and carry out crime prevention measures at King’s Island.

During the searches, a suspected pipe bomb was seized at a residential property. The Defence Forces bomb disposal team was requested to attend and the scene has since been declared safe.

Quantities of suspected illegal drugs, cash and watches were also seized. All drugs seized are now subject to examination by Forensic Science Ireland.

Investigations into today’s operation remain ongoing, according to a garda spokesperson.

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
@muirisoc
Send Tip or Correction
