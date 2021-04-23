Homes evacuated as pipe bombs and ammunition recovered during Drogheda raid

HOMES WERE EVACUATED as a cache of pipe bombs, ammunition and gun powder was seized by gardaí following a late night search.

Detectives from the Louth Divisional Drugs Unit carried out the search on the house in Drogheda at 11pm last night.

The raid was part of Operation Stratus, which is aimed at disrupting organised crime – Drogheda has been scene to a violent gangland feud in the last three years.

A garda statement said that an Army bomb disposal team was called into make the explosives safe.

“During the course of the search, Gardaí located two pipe bombs, gun powder, and a large quantity of firearms ammunition.

“Gardaí also seized €1,100 worth of suspected cocaine along with €500 worth of suspected Alprazolam tablets during the search.

“The scene was cordoned off and a number of houses in the area were evacuated as part of the operation. The army EOD team was requested to attend and they safely removed two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other material believed to be used in the manufacture of explosives for further detailed examination,” a statement said.

Gardaí said the scene was “made safe” at 5am but remained sealed off this morning for a forensic examination.

Two men, one in his early-40s and another in his mid-50s, were arrested – they are being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Drogheda Garda Station. They can be held for a maximum of three days.