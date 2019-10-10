Five suspected pipe bombs made safe after buildings evacuated in Offaly

A NUMBER OF buildings were evacuated in Co Offaly last night after five suspected pipe bombs were discovered.

An Army Bomb Disposal Team attended the scene, a premises on the Dublin Road in Edenderry, after being alerted to the situation by gardaí.

The team arrived on scene at 9.05pm. A cordon was established and nearby buildings evacuated for the duration of the operation.

Five suspected pipe bombs were identified, made safe and removed for further examination. The team departed the scene just after 11pm.

If members of the public encounter suspicious items or hazardous substances they are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána.