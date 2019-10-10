This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Five suspected pipe bombs made safe after buildings evacuated in Offaly

A number of buildings in Edenderry were evacuated last night.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 10 Oct 2019, 10:55 AM
26 minutes ago 2,133 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4845462
File photo
Image: Defence Forces/Flickr
File photo
File photo
Image: Defence Forces/Flickr

A NUMBER OF buildings were evacuated in Co Offaly last night after five suspected pipe bombs were discovered.

An Army Bomb Disposal Team attended the scene, a premises on the Dublin Road in Edenderry, after being alerted to the situation by gardaí.

The team arrived on scene at 9.05pm. A cordon was established and nearby buildings evacuated for the duration of the operation.

Five suspected pipe bombs were identified, made safe and removed for further examination. The team departed the scene just after 11pm.

If members of the public encounter suspicious items or hazardous substances they are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána.

