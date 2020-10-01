#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 1 October 2020
Gardaí seize three fully loaded pistols after stopping vehicle in Roscommon

A man in his 30s was arrested and a small quantity of heroin was also located and seized.

By Sean Murray Thursday 1 Oct 2020, 6:49 AM
GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED three fully loaded pistols following a search last night in Roscommon.

At around 8.30pm, as a result of what gardaí referred to as an intelligence-led operation into illegal crime gang activities, members attached to the Roscommon/Longford division stopped a vehicle on the main street in Castlerea.

During the search of the vehicle, gardaí recovered three fully loaded 9mm pistols complete with loaded magazines. 

The guns were seized and have been forwarded to the forensic laboratory for analysis. 

A man in his early 30s was arrested at the scene. He is currently being detained at Castlerea Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 of Offences Against the State Act 1939 for unlawful possession of firearms.

During follow-up searches at a location in Castlerea town, a small quantity of heroin was located and seized. 

