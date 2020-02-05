This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 5 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Plane carrying 177 passengers breaks apart after skidding off runway in Istanbul

There have been no immediate reports of any casualties.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 5 Feb 2020, 4:01 PM
1 hour ago 11,270 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4993962
File photo - Aerial view of Sabiha Gokcen Airport in Istanbul
Image: Shutterstock/celiachen
File photo - Aerial view of Sabiha Gokcen Airport in Istanbul
File photo - Aerial view of Sabiha Gokcen Airport in Istanbul
Image: Shutterstock/celiachen

A PLANE CARRYING 177 passengers has broken apart after skidding off a runway in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Pegasus Airlines plane was arriving at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport from the Aegean city of Izmir in very wet weather, NTV broadcaster reported.

Television footage has shown serious damage to the fuselage with passengers being evacuated through the cracks.

NTV television also reported that the plane caught fire after the skidding but it has since been extinguished.

The plane had 177 passengers on board, state broadcaster TRT reported, and was believed to have six crew members.

Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan said there were no deaths, and that the majority of passengers were able to get off the plane themselves.

It is not known how many people have been injured, NTV reported, adding that some passengers are believed to be stuck but that officials are currently helping them.

Turhan said the plane broke after a “strong landing,” according to NTV. Prior to the accident, there had been very strong winds and rain.

Several firefighters and health workers were sent to the scene, state news agency Anadolu reported.

Planes are being redirected to Istanbul’s main airport from Sabiha Gokcen, NTV said.

With reporting by Associated Press and © – AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie