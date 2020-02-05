Plane carrying 177 passengers breaks apart after skidding off runway in Istanbul

A PLANE CARRYING 177 passengers has broken apart after skidding off a runway in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Pegasus Airlines plane was arriving at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport from the Aegean city of Izmir in very wet weather, NTV broadcaster reported.

Television footage has shown serious damage to the fuselage with passengers being evacuated through the cracks.

NTV television also reported that the plane caught fire after the skidding but it has since been extinguished.

The plane had 177 passengers on board, state broadcaster TRT reported, and was believed to have six crew members.

Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan said there were no deaths, and that the majority of passengers were able to get off the plane themselves.

It is not known how many people have been injured, NTV reported, adding that some passengers are believed to be stuck but that officials are currently helping them.

Turhan said the plane broke after a “strong landing,” according to NTV. Prior to the accident, there had been very strong winds and rain.

Several firefighters and health workers were sent to the scene, state news agency Anadolu reported.

Planes are being redirected to Istanbul’s main airport from Sabiha Gokcen, NTV said.

With reporting by Associated Press and © – AFP 2020