Plane carrying ‘poisoned’ Russian dissident lands in Germany

Source: PA Images

A PLANE CARRYING Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma after a suspected poisoning, has touched down in Berlin.

Navalny’s spokeswoman and a representative of the NGO that arranged the flight confirmed that the plane had landed in the German capital, where he will be treated at the city’s main hospital.

“Navalny is in Berlin,” Jaka Bizilj, of the German organisation Cinema For Peace, told the Associated Press.

Mr Navalny, a 44-year-old politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, was admitted to an intensive care unit in the Siberian city of Omsk on Thursday.

His supporters believe that tea he drank was laced with poison – and that the Kremlin is behind both his illness and the delay in transferring him to a top German hospital.

He was flown to Berlin on a plane organised by supporters, which was equipped with advanced medical equipment, and was accompanied by German medical specialists.

When the plane arrived to collect him on Friday morning at his family’s behest, Mr Navalny’s doctors in Omsk initially said he was too unstable to move.

Medics carry Alexei Navalny into an ambulance at the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No 1. Source: Evgeniy Sofiychuk/AP

His supporters denounced that as a ploy by authorities to stall until any poison in his system would no longer be traceable.

The Omsk medical team relented only after a charity that had organised the medevac plane revealed that the German doctors had examined the politician and said he was fit to be transported.

Deputy chief doctor of the Omsk hospital Anatoly Kalinichenko then told reporters that Mr Navalny’s condition had stabilised and that medics “didn’t mind” transferring the politician, given that his relatives were willing “to take on the risks”.

The Kremlin denied that resistance to the transfer was political, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying it was purely a medical decision.

However, the reversal came as international pressure on Russia’s leadership mounted.

It would not be the first time a prominent, outspoken Russian had been targeted in such a way – or the first time the Kremlin was accused of being behind it.

On Thursday, leaders of France and Germany said the two countries were ready to offer Mr Navalny and his family any and all assistance and insisted on an investigation into what happened.

The most prominent member of Russia’s opposition, Mr Navalny campaigned to challenge Mr Putin in the 2018 presidential election but was barred from running.

Since then, he has been promoting opposition candidates in regional elections, challenging members of the ruling party, United Russia.

His Foundation for Fighting Corruption has been exposing dishonesty among government officials, including some at the highest level. But he had to shut the foundation last month after a financially devastating lawsuit from a businessman with close ties to the Kremlin.

Mr Navalny fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on Thursday and was taken to hospital after the plane made an emergency landing.

His team made arrangements to transfer him to Charite, a clinic in Berlin which has a history of treating famous foreign leaders and dissidents.