Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 10 March, 2019
Plane with 157 people on board crashes en route to Kenya

Ethiopian Airlines confirmed the crash this morning.

By AFP Sunday 10 Mar 2019, 9:08 AM
1 hour ago 11,777 Views 8 Comments
File photo
Image: Gioia Foster DPA/PA Images
File photo
File photo
Image: Gioia Foster DPA/PA Images

AN ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES Boeing 737 crashed this morning en route from Addis Ababa to Nairobi in Kenya with 149 passengers and eight crew believed to be on board, Ethiopian Airlines said, as Ethiopia’s prime minister offered condolences to victims’ families.

“We hereby confirm that our scheduled flight ET 302 from Addis Ababa to Nairobi was involved in accident today,” the airline said in a statement.

“It is believed that there were 149 passengers and eight crew on board the flight but we are currently confirming the details of the passenger manifest for the flight.”

The airline said “search and rescue operations are in progress and we have no confirmed information about survivors or any possible casualties.”

The plane took off at 8.38 am (6.38am Irish time) from Bole International Airport and “lost contact” six minutes later.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office tweeted it “would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning”.

© AFP 2019  

