Plane crashes into hangar in Poland, killing five people

A SMALL PLANE has crashed into a hangar at an airfield near Warsaw, killing five people.

Polish health minister Adam Niedzielski confirmed at least seven people are injured and five have died.

Niedzielski said four helicopters and 10 ambulances were dispatched to the site of the accident in the village of Chrcynno, 47 kilometres from Warsaw.

The local fire department said the incident happened at the airfield in Chrcynno and posted a photo on Facebook showing the tail of the plane sticking out of a hangar.

Contacted by AFP, local police spokeswoman Joanna Wielocha said police were called at 5.40pm GMT to an accident.

Polish media said the plane that crashed was a Cessna 208.

There were people in the hangar who had been sheltering from bad weather, PAP news agency quoted fire brigade spokeswoman Monika Nowakowska-Brynda as saying.

She said the weather was a “probable cause” for the crash.

