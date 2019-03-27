Planning appeal lodged for merger of Irish Yeast Company building with Victorian pub

The Irish Yeast Company building on College Street Source: GoogleMaps

THE OWNERS OF Dublin’s Bowe’s pub and the Irish Yeast Company building on College Street have lodged a planning appeal with An Bord Pleanála.

Planning permission to merge the Victorian pub on Fleet Street with the 18th-century Irish Yeast Company building was refused by Dublin City Council last month.

Under a planned redevelopment, Capital Estate Management Ltd. proposed knocking through the wall of Bowe’s into the mid-18th century building and developing the site at College Street and Fleet Street.

The plans involved more than doubling the size of Bowe’s pub from 142sqm to 336sqm as well as increasing the floor area of the Times Hostel premises beside 6 College Street.

Bowe's Pub, Fleet Street Source: GoogleMaps

The council refused permission for the redevelopment citing an “unacceptable loss of historic fabric and legibility” under the proposed plans.

It said the proposal would “seriously injure the special architectural and historic character and integrity.”

The Irish Yeast Company building at 6 College Street in the city centre is a protected structure and was sold last year for €850,000 following the death of owner John Moreland.

Moreland was born above his family’s shop and lived in the listed building for 60 years before his death in 2018.

The building was bought by businessman Declan Doyle who also owns Doyle’s pub, the former Ladbrokes betting store next door and Bowe’s on Fleet Street.

An Bord Pleanála is due to make an appeal decision by 18 July.