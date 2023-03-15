Planning permission granted for redevelopment of Cork's Crawford Art Gallery

CORK CITY COUNCIL has granted planning permission for the redevelopment of Crawford Art Gallery in Emmett Place.

The project aims to expand and modernise Crawford in line with international museum standards, providing new exhibition spaces and a Learn and Explore facility, as well as a new public gallery providing panoramic views of Cork city.

Redevelopment will create a new entrance onto Emmett Place, opening Crawford onto a new urban plaza at the heart of the city.

The project will be funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture and the Arts and has been designed by an interdisciplinary design team, led by award-winning Grafton Architects.

The redevelopment will also address long-standing challenges with the fabric of the historic building, providing storage spaces for the National Collection, and will enhance the sustainability of the building.

The Gallery will remain open to visitors until the Autumn of 2024 after which time the redevelopment will commence on-site.

A significant reorientation of the existing Gallery space, with the new entrance relocated to the Custom House building, facing onto Emmet Place.

The project will also create over 230 square metres of new gallery/exhibition space and 175 square metres of new courtyard space.

Speaking today, Minister for Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Catherine Martin, said:

“Today’s announcement is wonderful news for the Crawford Gallery, for the people of Cork and for art lovers across Ireland.”

“With this design Grafton Architects, in collaboration with gallery staff and a dedicated design team, have re-imagined this beloved institution, designing a revitalised gallery which is sympathetic to the building’s historic structure while also delivering much-needed additional exhibition and learning spaces. ”

“Today’s grant of planning permission is an important milestone in the programme and it sets the bar high for the projects to come.”

Chair of the Crawford Art Gallery, Rose McHugh, said:

“‘It is an exciting time for Crawford Art Gallery and this ambitious and well considered plan will ensure Crawford remains at the core of Cork and Ireland’s cultural life into the future.”

She thanked the team involved and the OPW and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media for their collaboration on all elements of the project.