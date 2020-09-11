'A few hundred' supporters to be allowed at matches under new government plan

A LIMITED NUMBER of match supporters will be able return to sports grounds under the government’s new roadmap for living with the virus, due to be published next Tuesday.

It is understood that the new plan will allow for a limited number of supporters to return under social distancing guidelines.

While the final figure is to be decided by Cabinet, sources state “a few hundred” will be allowed to attend, which will be welcome news for club matches and finals due to be held.

Last month, the Taoiseach announced that all sport in Ireland had to be held without fans until at least 13 September, as part of dealing with the spread of Covid-19.

Indoor and outdoor training rules allowed for six people indoor and 15 outdoors.

Prior to this, games had been staged with a maximum number of 200 people in attendance, a figure which included players, management and officials.

Following the announcement, the GAA called on Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn to present the evidence that informed NPHET’s latest recommendation that all sport in Ireland revert to being held behind closed doors.

Government restrictions also recommended that one parent or guardian be allowed attend their child’s juvenile matches.

A number of TDs have said they wanted spectators to be allowed to return, telling the Dáil in recent days that it is important for rural communities.

The Taoiseach also said last week he wanted to see the public health guidelines changed to allow more people attend games.

It’s understood the Government hopes the news that more people will be able to attend matches will give communities a lift.

Sports organisations such as the FAI, the IRFU, GAA, and Sporting Ireland made a submission to government today about how sport can return to some normality in the months ahead.