#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Monday 6 September 2021
Advertisement

Soft plastics can now be placed in Irish recycling bins

All plastics can now be placed in the household recycling bin once they are clean, dry and loose

By Adam Daly Monday 6 Sep 2021, 7:58 AM
19 minutes ago 4,766 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5541527
Minister of State with special responsibility for Communications and Circular Economy, Ossian Smyth TD and Repak Team Green Ambassador Roz Purcell
Image: Brian Arthur
Minister of State with special responsibility for Communications and Circular Economy, Ossian Smyth TD and Repak Team Green Ambassador Roz Purcell
Minister of State with special responsibility for Communications and Circular Economy, Ossian Smyth TD and Repak Team Green Ambassador Roz Purcell
Image: Brian Arthur

ALL PLASTIC PACKAGING waste, including soft plastics, can be now placed in household recycling bins.

Soft plastics, those you can scrunch in your hand, were added to the household recycling list due to advancements in technology at Irish recycling facilities.

From today, all permitted waste collection companies are now accepting soft plastic packaging waste that is placed clean, dry and loose into the recycling bin along with rigid plastic.

There is a wide range of soft plastics including plastic wrap on products, plastic labels, plastic packaging pillows, bubble wrap, wrappers, crisp packets, and plastic carrier bags.  

“This is a significant and very positive development in Irish recycling and waste management, said Minister of State Ossian Smyth.

Currently in Ireland, we recycle less than a third of all plastic packaging waste. We have committed to increasing our plastic packaging recycling figure to 50% by 2025 and 55% by 2030.

“Today’s announcement is a significant step towards achieving these targets.”

Pauline McDonogh, spokesperson for MyWaste said that the addition of soft plastic to the Irish household recycling bin makes waste segregation much more straightforward for the householder.

“Householders can now place all plastic packaging waste, including soft plastic, into the recycling bin once it is clean, dry and loose.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Advancements have been made to the technology that segregates the different material types in recycling facilities. The recyclable plastic is sent to specialised, polymer-specific recycling facilities. If it cannot currently be recycled, it will be sent as Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) to replace fossil fuels at cement kilns.”

Irish Waste Management Association (IWMA) spokesperson Conor Walsh said members are committed to increasing recycling rates in Ireland and have installed “optical sorting equipment that can identify different polymers based on reflection and refraction of a beam of light and this has increased our ability to recycle more plastics2.

You can find a full list of items that can be put in your recycling bin here. 

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie