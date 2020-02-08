How do you rate the nominees up for Best Picture in this year's Oscars?

Source: Academy Awards

THIS YEAR’S OSCARS take place on tonight, as Ireland grapples with the emerging results of the general election.

Just like going to the cinema itself, watching the Oscar race is a nice bit of escapism into the world of Hollywood. But it’s also a way of stoking up fierce debate amongst friends and pals on social media.

So with that in mind we want to know: what did you make of the films up for the Best Picture statuette?

Let us know using the player ratings below. Simply slide the slider until it reaches the number you’d allocate.

Ford v Ferrari Votes "Visionary auto designer Carroll Shelby and race car driver Ken Miles team up to build a high-performance race car for the Ford Motor Company, hoping to defy the odds and defeat the dominant Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans." 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

The Irishman Votes "As an old man, World War II vet Frank Sheeran reflects on his life as a hustler and mob hitman, working alongside many notorious figures, including Jimmy Hoffa, the subject of one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history." 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Jojo Rabbit Votes "During World War II, a lonely German boy’s world is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend Adolf Hitler, Jojo must confront his blind nationalism." 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Joker Votes "In Gotham’s fractured society, a young man longs to be a stand-up comic, but finds the joke is always on him. Caught in a cycle of apathy, cruelty and ultimately, betrayal, the comedian makes one bad decision after another, bringing about a chain reaction of escalating events." 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Little Women Votes "In the late 1860s, burgeoning author Jo March looks back on her and her three sisters’ Massachusetts childhoods and the events and relationships that helped shape them as adults." 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Marriage Story Votes "A young creative couple and their son navigate the tricky waters of bicoastal separation and impending divorce." 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

1917 Votes "During World War I, two British soldiers are sent on a dangerous mission to stop an attack by the British 7th Division that will result in a massacre by the Germans. Their assignment takes on extra urgency as one of the young soldiers’ brothers is fighting in that Division." 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood Votes "In Los Angeles in 1969, aging TV star Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth struggle to make their way around an industry and a city they hardly recognise anymore." 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Parasite Votes "Greed, class discrimination and a mysterious interloper threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan." 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

All images and details from the Oscars website.