A wet and muddy first day at the Ploughing

IT HAS BEEN a wet, windy and muddy first day at the National Ploughing Championships.

The annual event is being held at Mountmellick, Co Laois, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to pass through the gates.

Thousands of farmers and families are braving damp and windy weather today for the major showcase of farming and rural life.

But things have gotten off to a mucky start, with wind and rain battering and attendees all morning. A number of videos and photos posted on X, formerly Twitter, show large muddy puddles and heavy rain.

People wrapped in raincoats and ponchos plodded through more than 1,000 stalls selling farming equipment and exhibiting techniques on the first day of the agricultural event.

More than 200 acres of ploughing competitions will be hosted over three days, with over 320 competitors. Sheep shearing and a “country style best” fashion show will also feature, as will an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for welly throwing.

Weather

The current Met Éireann forecast for Leinster predicts a windy and mostly cloudy today with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, with drier weather expected later this afternoon.

Tonight will be wet and windy with further outbreaks of rain, which will be heavy at times and may lead to localised flooding. There is also the chance of some thunder.

Tomorrow will be a mix of sunny spells and sometimes heavy showers, with more settled weather for Thursday.

Meanwhile, there are is a yellow rain warning for all of Connacht and Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary kicking in at 5pm this evening. The warning is due to last until tomorrow at 6pm, with heavy spells of rain expected.

Politicians out and about

Politicians are also out and about to show their commitment to rural and farming life, with political parties having set up stalls and ministers holding several events throughout Tuesday.

The event comes as political pressure is put on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue over an EU request that Ireland reduce the volume of nitrogen it produces per hectare.

Farmers held protests at Fianna Fail and Fine Gael’s respective think-in events last week, insisting the cut in the nitrate limit would force them to reduce herd sizes.

PA Minister McConalogue pictured today at the Ploughing. PA

Higgins speech

President Michael D Higgins was also present at the Ploughing today, and he gave a speech highlighting to importance of farming to Irish life and the importance of working together to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss.

“Over the next three days, we will have the chance to take part in this celebration of Irish rural life in the fullest sense, to connect with those close to nature, who care for it, opportunities too to explore the advice and innovations on offer for the achievement of the ecological, social and economic goals to which we are committed,” he said.

