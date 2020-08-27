The Explainer: How could Golfgate impact Irish people’s behaviour?

THE LAST WEEK has seen the news cycle dominated by Golfgate, where an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner resulted in public outcry and anger, and multiple resignations of high-profile political figures.

It’s been a moment of reckoning for the higher echelons of power in the country, as people have questioned why certain individuals behaved the way they did in the face of Covid-19 restrictions.

But could Golfgate impact on our behaviour, and more generally, what can we learn about how people behave during this time?

To find out more about this, we invited Pete Lunn, a behavioural scientist, onto this week’s podcast.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter and producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Guest was Pete Lunn of the ESRI. Design by Palash Somani.