Thursday 24 February 2022
The Explainer: Why did Vladimir Putin invade Ukraine?

In the early hours of the morning, Ukraine was invaded by Russia. Listen to our latest episode to hear about why.

By Aoife Barry
IN THE EARLY hours of this morning, a series of explosions were reported in several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv.

Russia had invaded. The invasion came after weeks of speculation about Russian president Vladimir Putin’s intentions regarding the country.

The reaction was swift, with the international community urging Putin to step back from the war. His actions were condemned, with new sanctions being pledged for Moscow.

But why did Vladimir Putin make this decision – and how much of a surprise was it? And what about the claims he has been making about Ukraine? To find out more, we spoke to our now regular guest Donnacha Ó Beacháin from Dublin City University, who is an expert in post-Soviet politics. He talks us through what Putin’s intentions were; explains elements of Ukraine independence; and fills us in on whether sanctions will be enough to curb Putin’s actions.

Listen here for more:

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenters Michelle Hennessy and Gráinne Ni Aodha, and producers Nicky Ryan and Aoife Barry.

Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

