Thursday 23 September 2021
The Explainer: Why are there fears about Ireland facing power shortages this winter?

In this week’s podcast, we look at what’s behind these fears, and how the supply of electricity works.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 23 Sep 2021, 7:30 PM
THERE HAS BEEN a lot of discussion about energy issues in recent weeks – to the point that the government has had to reassure people that blackouts aren’t to be expected this winter.

The prices of electricity, gas and fuel in Ireland have increased by 19.6% in the last year, leading to concerns about bills. And the UK is having major issues of its own – the UK government recently held emergency meetings with energy and consumer groups, though its Business Secretary said there is no “cause for immediate concern” over the supply of gas in the UK following the meetings.

Indeed, rising energy costs around Europe, coupled with pressure on supply, have pushed up electricity prices.

So on this week’s podcast, we take a look at the potential issues around energy in Ireland and the UK. To help explain this topic, we’re joined by our business reporter Ian Curran and Muireann Á Lynch, Energy Economics researcher and Research Officer at the ESRI.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was presented by Sinéad O’Carroll, and produced by Aoife Barry, Nicky Ryan and Laura Byrne.

Aoife Barry
aoife@thejournal.ie

