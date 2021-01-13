#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 13 January 2021
Advertisement

The Explainer: A GP, nurse, ICU consultant and contact tracer on what it's like working during the third wave

They speak to us about the challenges of this current phase of the pandemic.

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 13 Jan 2021, 6:30 PM
22 minutes ago 1,483 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5322088

LIFE WORKING ON the frontlines of Ireland’s healthcare system is not easy at the best of times, but the past year has put even more pressure on staff.

In recent days, we’ve seen how some hospitals are particularly feeling the pressure – such as in Letterkenny, where some patients were left waiting in ambulances.

Last week, we featured the thoughts of healthcare workers in an article on TheJournal.ie. For this week’s episode of The Explainer, we’ve spoken to four people working in the healthcare system.

Dr Amy Morgan is a GP in Co Louth. She speaks to presenter Sinéad O’Carroll about the challenges of trying to treat illnesses during a pandemic, while keeping herself, patients and her colleagues safe.

Mary Twomey is a contact tracer based in Cork. She initially volunteered as a contact tracer, but at the end of 2020 was hired into the role. She speaks to us about how contact tracing works, and how the system has been dealing with the huge amount of calls that needed to be made during the third wave.

Carol Cronin is a nurse in a regional hospital, who is working on the frontlines of an emergency department. She talks us through a typical day in her job, and explains how the hospital she works in is dealing with potential Covid-19 cases.  

Finally, Dr Catherine Motherway is an ICU consultant and the President of the Intensive Care Society in Ireland. She talks us through the intricacies of working in the ICU, the level and type of care her patients get, and what surge capacity means.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan. Guests were Mary Twomey, Dr Amy Morgan, Dr Catherine Motherway and Carol Cronin. 

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie