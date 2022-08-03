Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Wednesday 3 August 2022
Advertisement

The Explainer: What makes Love Island so successful?

Listen in to hear from Love Island expert, podcaster Orlaith Condon.

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 3 Aug 2022, 6:00 PM
11 minutes ago 51 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5831897

EVEN IF YOU aren’t a Love Island fan, you won’t have escaped the news that this year’s winners of the show’s £50,000 prize were a couple named Davide and Ekin-Su.

The show, which has been running since 2015, places a group of young men and women in a Spanish villa every summer. They have to ‘couple up’ until they find the potential love of their lives, with the favourite couple winning the cash prize.

But while the show has millions of fans, it has been a source of controversy too. Over the years, concerns have been raised about the show’s duty of care to contestants, particularly during dramatic challenges the contestants were asked to take part in. This year also saw claims of misogyny by some of the male contestants.

This year’s launch drew in five million views on ITV, making it the show’s biggest premiere since 2019, while it was watched by an average of 204,000 viewers every night in Ireland. 

So what’s behind the show’s success? And will it have to evolve much as the years go on? Joining presenter Michelle Hennessy to chat about all things Love Island on this week’s episode is Orlaith Condon, host of the Love Island podcast My Pod On Paper.

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Michelle Hennessy, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan, with a special thank you to Emer Moreau and Stephen McDermott.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie