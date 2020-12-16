The Explainer: How Ireland plans to roll-out Covid-19 vaccines

2021 WILL BE a significant year, as we’ll finally have a vaccine in Ireland for Covid-19.
We’re currently in the final stages of waiting for the European Medicines Agency to approve the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Europe, and in the meantime the Irish government has been putting together its vaccine rollout plan.
But what’s in this plan, and what does it mean for you?
This week on the podcast, our senior reporter Michelle Hennessy explains what we know so far.
She looks at the government’s vaccine taskforce and what it involves; how the vaccines will be stored; what we know about the timeline; who will be administering the vaccines; and in what order different groups will get the vaccines.
Background reading:
- The Covid-19 vaccination strategy has been announced – here’s everything you need to know
- The Explainer: Virologist Dr Cillian de Gascun on how the Covid-19 vaccines work
- Here’s what’ll happen when you go to get your Covid-19 vaccine
- Explainer: What is a vaccine and why are they so important?
Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud
This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan. Guest was senior reporter Michelle Hennessy.
