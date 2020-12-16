#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 16 December 2020
The Explainer: How Ireland plans to roll-out Covid-19 vaccines

On this week’s podcast, we talk through what we know so far.

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 16 Dec 2020, 6:30 PM
Image: Shutterstock
2021 WILL BE a significant year, as we’ll finally have a vaccine in Ireland for Covid-19.

We’re currently in the final stages of waiting for the European Medicines Agency to approve the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Europe, and in the meantime the Irish government has been putting together its vaccine rollout plan. 

But what’s in this plan, and what does it mean for you?

This week on the podcast, our senior reporter Michelle Hennessy explains what we know so far.

She looks at the government’s vaccine taskforce and what it involves; how the vaccines will be stored; what we know about the timeline; who will be administering the vaccines; and in what order different groups will get the vaccines.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan. Guest was senior reporter Michelle Hennessy. 

Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie



