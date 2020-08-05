This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 5 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Explainer: Why is Ireland delaying the reopening of pubs again?

Why was the decision made, and what sort of risks were being balanced? That’s what we’re looking at in this week’s podcast.

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 5 Aug 2020, 7:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,694 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5168806

PUBS ARE an integral part of Irish culture – and the Irish economy.

Since the introduction of Covid-19 restrictions in March, the reopening of the closed pubs has been a major issue.

On 29 June, the government announced that certain pubs were allowed to open, once they stick to guidelines including providing €9 substantial meals and only let customers stay for 105 minutes.

The remainder of the pubs – those that don’t serve food – have remained closed.

The date for their reopening was set to be during Phase 4 of the country’s reopening, which was expected to kick in on 10 August. 

On Tuesday night, Cabinet met to make its decision about what was going to happen with Phase 4. Before Cabinet met, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) gave Cabinet advice, which included urging a ‘very cautious’ approach to the reopening.

After Cabinet met it was confirmed that Phase 4 won’t be kicking in on 10 August – and that pubs who don’t serve food won’t be opened. 

What does this decision mean for pubs and for Ireland? And how have other countries done this?

On this week’s episode of The Explainer, our political correspondent Christina Finn and reporter Sean Murray join us to talk us through this topic.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter and producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Guests were political correspondent Christina Finn and reporter Sean Murray. Design by Palash Somani.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie