The Explainer: Why is Ireland delaying the reopening of pubs again?

PUBS ARE an integral part of Irish culture – and the Irish economy.

Since the introduction of Covid-19 restrictions in March, the reopening of the closed pubs has been a major issue.

On 29 June, the government announced that certain pubs were allowed to open, once they stick to guidelines including providing €9 substantial meals and only let customers stay for 105 minutes.

The remainder of the pubs – those that don’t serve food – have remained closed.

The date for their reopening was set to be during Phase 4 of the country’s reopening, which was expected to kick in on 10 August.

On Tuesday night, Cabinet met to make its decision about what was going to happen with Phase 4. Before Cabinet met, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) gave Cabinet advice, which included urging a ‘very cautious’ approach to the reopening.

After Cabinet met it was confirmed that Phase 4 won’t be kicking in on 10 August – and that pubs who don’t serve food won’t be opened.

What does this decision mean for pubs and for Ireland? And how have other countries done this?

On this week’s episode of The Explainer, our political correspondent Christina Finn and reporter Sean Murray join us to talk us through this topic.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter and producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Guests were political correspondent Christina Finn and reporter Sean Murray. Design by Palash Somani.