The Explainer: What’s happening with the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
WHY IS THE World Cup being held in Qatar? What about the reports about thousands of migrants affected by the event? What will the heat mean for the teams? And who might win?
You probably have a lot of questions about this year’s World Cup, which will kick off in four days in Qatar. The location of this event is much talked about and debated, with serious concerns about it a number of factors. The excitement is there for many fans, but it’s muted compared to previous cups.
To talk us through all you need to know about the World Cup and its background, this week we have The42.ie soccer writer Gavin Cooney in studio. He will be heading to Qatar soon and on this week’s episode he joins fellow soccer fan Sinéad O’Carroll to discuss the event, the politics, the players and more.
Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud
This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, and producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS