Poet settles €60,000 personal injuries claim against Arnotts for undisclosed sum

POET, WRITER, ACTOR and director Glenda Cimino has settled a €60,000 personal injuries claim against Dublin store Arnotts for an undisclosed sum.

Judge Kathryn Hutton was told of the settlement today when Cimino’s case was called for trial before the Circuit Civil Court.

Cimino, of Beaver Row, Donnybrook, Dublin 4, was in court but did not have to give evidence. Arnotts, Henry Street, which was represented by barrister Eamon Marray and Shaffrey Solicitors, had entered a full defence denying liability.

John Nolan, counsel for Cimino, told the court she was a retired lady. She claimed to have struck her left shin against a protruding low shelf at a shoe display in Arnotts during Christmas Sales in December 2018.

Cimino, 74 and best known for One Night in Dublin, which she directed, Down by the River, Vale Road and Bog Meditation, claimed she had been following a member of Arnotts’ staff, who was helping her find an item, when her leg struck the shelf.

She had suffered a flap laceration to her shin and was treated in the store by a qualified First Aid member of staff. The injury had been closed by steristrips but later became infected which had led to further medical treatment from her GP.

Following talks between Nolan and Marray the court heard that the case had settled for an undisclosed amount. Nolan asked Judge Hutton to strike out Cimino’s claim with an order for legal costs in her favour.