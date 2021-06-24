#Open journalism No news is bad news

Ireland is at 'point of unease and apprehension' but some reason for optimism, HSE CEO says

Confirmed Covid-19 case numbers have reduced by 22% in the past 14 days.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 24 Jun 2021, 3:13 PM
1 hour ago 6,605 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5476312
HSE CEO Paul Reid at the press briefing this afternoon.
Image: Sasko Lazarov


Image: Sasko Lazarov

THE CEO OF the HSE has said 38% of adults are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, adding that there is reason for “caution” but also “optimism”. 

Speaking at a press briefing this afternoon, Paul Reid said: “We’re at a point of unease and apprehension as to what might happen next.”

He said there is no certainty when it comes to Covid-19, but said there has been a 22% reduction in the number of total cases over the last 14 days compared to the two weeks prior. 

84% of Covid-19 cases are in people aged under 45 which Reid said shows the “continued strong benefits” of vaccination.

Close to 3.8 million vaccine doses have been administered up to yesterday. This comprises 2.3 first doses and 1.4 million second doses. 

Almost two-thirds of adults have received their first vaccine dose and 38% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

There are 47 people with Covid-19 in hospital and 13 in intensive care. 

Reid said the increase in cases of the Delta coronavirus variant is “concerning”, but its growth is inevitable.

“There’s no doubt, as sure as ight follows day, this is going to go in one particular direction,” Reid said. 

“The truth is we don’t really know precisely how the Delta variant and other possible variants will affect us, really, at this stage.”

He said any advice to government will be focused on preventing what happened to the health service in the “dark days of January and February”. 

