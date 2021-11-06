Explainer: Why tensions are flaring between Poland and Belarus over migrant crossings

TENSIONS BETWEEN BELARUS and Poland have been heating up in recent months as thousands of people have been trying to cross the border from the former to the latter — an EU member state.

It begins (more or less) with Belarus’ disputed 2020 presidential elections, in which Poland openly supported the opposition. Then in May, Belarus incurred EU sanctions following the alleged ‘state-sponsored hijacking’ of a Ryanair plane carrying a Belarusian opposition journalist.

Soon after, the country opened its borders with the EU, saying it would simplify the tourist visa process for people travelling from Iraq and Syria, among other places.

World leaders have accused Belarus of using migrants as human ammunition in “hybrid warfare”; an accusation that has also been extended to Poland, in an increasingly tense situation involving a number of deaths, the military, and media restriction.

So what’s happening now, and how did it come to this?

What’s happening on the border?

Thousands of refugees and migrants from the Middle East and Africa have been stranded in dense forest along the border between Poland and Belarus for weeks.

There have been reports that Polish border guards are not allowing people to cross over the border from Belarus into Poland. But when they try to re-enter Belarus, they are also not allowed back in by Belarusian border guards.

To date, at least seven people have died in the freezing conditions and without ready access to food and water.

Unusually high numbers of migrants have been entering Poland, and other countries like Lithuania and Latvia along its border with Belarus in recent months.

That’s owing to thousands being lured to Belarus by tourist visas, and the prospect of easily crossing over these borders into the EU.

Belarus is not a member of the European Union, and the bloc has accused the country of intentionally trying to destabilise it.

Why are people trying to cross over?

Many who are trying to cross into Poland from Belarus are seeking to escape dangerous conditions in their home countries.

A group of 32 refugees from Afghanistan, who fled the country before it fell to the Taliban, have been staying in a makeshift camp between Poland and Belarus since August.

Another group of Yazidi refugees who left Iraq, where they were facing persecution on religious grounds, have been hiding in the woods along the border to avoid the guards from either country.

Though many of those who are trying to enter the EU member state along this border are asylum-seekers, they are reportedly being refused asylum by Polish authorities — which violates international human rights conventions.

How is Poland addressing the situation?

In September, the Polish government declared a 30-day state of emergency along 3km of the border — the first time it’s done so since Communism fell in the country. On October first that was extended for another 60 days.

That means that within the zone, public gatherings and recording or taking pictures of any border structures or personnel are banned. Only residents are allowed to be there, and all must have their identification documents on them at all times.

The measures also mean NGOs and journalists have very restricted access to the zone and those trying to cross the border there or who are stuck there.

Poland has also deployed thousands of soldiers to the area to enforce the measures, which it says are to protect its citizens.

NGO The Notes from Poland Foundation has called the situation a humanitarian crisis, documenting the situation in the area over recent months.

Why are people saying Belarus is ‘encouraging’ people to cross to Poland?

Leaders in Poland and other EU countries have accused the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, backed by Moscow, of weaponising the people as a form of “hybrid warfare”.

The country wants to destabilise the bloc in retaliation for sanctions implemented against the country by the EU after Belarusian authorities grounded a Ryanair plane carrying an opposition journalist, Roman Pratasevic, in May.

What are the politicians saying?

In response to Poland deploying increasing numbers of military personnel and equipment on the border Lukashenko has said: “We will react brutally, regardless of any criticism from them.”

He added that, in response, Belarus would deploy more of its own troops to the zone, as well as Russian forces.

At a press conference in August, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that, though he “sympathises” with the migrants, “they are an instrument, a tool in the hands of Mr. Lukashenko”, and added that Poland would not bend to this “blackmail”.

By contrast, a number of prominent Polish figures have signed an open letter of support for the migrants, and speaking out against the “repulsive, inhumane immigration policy of the Polish authorities.”

What’s the latest?

Last week, Polish politicians approved a $402 million wall on the border, to stem the flow of migrants — in place of the existing barbed wire. The plan was signed and approved by Polish President Andrzej Duda a couple of days ago.

Poland’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it summoned a Belarusian diplomat over an “intrusion” into Polish territory of “uniformed individuals armed with long guns.”

Occurring about 270 metres into Poland, Stanislaw Zaryn, the spokesman for Poland’s security services, said: “It was enough to assume that it was not a mistake,” he said.

With additional reporting by the Press Association.