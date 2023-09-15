Poland extends its embargo on Ukrainian grain after EU lifts sanctions in five member states

THE POLISH GOVERNMENT has extended its domestic embargo on Ukrainian grain on the same day that the European Union put an end to an import ban on it, after Kyiv promised to control exports.

The ban, placed on the grain in May, restricted imports in five member states – Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia - seeking to protect their farmers who blamed the imports for a slump in prices on local markets.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has closed off Black Sea shipping lanes used before the war, resulting in the EU becoming a major transit route and export destination for Ukrainian grain.

The European Commission said “existing measures will expire today” when they run out at midnight.

“The market distortions in the 5 Member States bordering Ukraine have disappeared,” the EU’s executive arm said.

The commission said the decision was taken after Kyiv agreed to introduce measures such as an export licensing system within 30 days to “avoid grain surges”.

In the meantime, it said Ukraine would put in place measures to control the export of wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed to avoid upsetting markets in its EU neighbours.

However, shortly after the announcement was made, the Polish government announced it was going to extend its embargo of the grain “in the interest of Polish farmers”, a spokesperson said.

“A government order extending the embargo on Ukrainian grain will be issued and published today,” the government spokesman told the state’s news agency, PAP.

“We do not agree with the European Commission’s decision and in the interest of Polish farmers and consumers, we are introducing national measures,” he added.

All five had asked for the restrictions, which expired on Friday, to be extended.

The issue is particularly sensitive in Poland as the country is holding elections next month.

The current populist right-wing government of the Law and Justice party has strong support in farming regions.

“What is in the interest of Polish farmers is most important to us,” Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus said on Twitter today.

Polish presidential advisor Marcin Przydacz slammed Brussels for ending the ban, saying the decision goes “against the interests of the EU economy”.

Poland is a major supplier of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and hosts some one million Ukrainian refugees.

The issue of grain imports has triggered a diplomatic spat between the two neighbours.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Tuesday that Kyiv was considering legal action.

“We have no intention of harming Polish farmers… But in case of violation of trade law in the interest of political populism before the elections, Ukraine will be forced to turn to WTO arbitration to obtain compensation for violation of GATT norms,” he said on social media, referring to the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade.

Russia’s stifling of grain exports from agricultural powerhouse Ukraine has spurred global concerns over grain supplies.

Moscow pulled the plug on a United Nations deal to allow exports via the Black Sea in July and has since upped attacks on Ukrainian export facilities.

The EU has bolstered other routes over land and along rivers that have been used to export over 44 million tonnes of grain from Ukraine since the invasion.

Additional reporting by Muiris O’Cearbhaill