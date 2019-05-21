This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 21 May, 2019
'A great joy': Woman gives birth to Poland's first sextuplets

The babies range in weight from 890 grammes to 1.3 kilogrammes.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 21 May 2019, 5:16 PM
One of the sextuplets born in Poland yesterday
Image: Beata Zawrzel via PA Images
Image: Beata Zawrzel via PA Images

A WOMAN HAS given birth to Poland’s first sextuplets, with each newborn weighing about one kilogramme. 

The four girls and two boys were born prematurely yesterday in the 29th week of pregnancy by cesarean section in Krakow, southern Poland.

The babies range in weight from 890 grammes to 1.3 kilogrammes.

Doctor Ryszard Lauterbach at the University Hospital said the babies were “born in a condition surprisingly good for sextuplets,” but their respiratory, nervous and digestive systems are immature and require medical care.

Their mother, Klaudia Marzec, is “very involved, smiling and happy”, according to the physician.

He noted that the 29-year-old woman already has a two-year-old boy. 

The sextuplets were a surprise to the family, Marzec told TVN24, as they were expecting just five babies.

“We have made some logistical plans at home for five, but now they will need to be changed,” Marzec said. “Now we just want them to leave hospital in the best condition possible.”

Their father, Szymon Marzec, said their arrival was a “great joy, but we also have plenty of concerns”.

“We are happy that the kids are in the best hands possible, and all that we can give them now is our love and presence near them.”

The boys’ names are Filip and Tymon and the girls were named Zosia, Kaja, Nela and Malwina.

Polish President Andrzej Duda congratulated the parents and thanked medical staff on Twitter.

Includes reporting by Associated Press and © – AFP 2019

Hayley Halpin
