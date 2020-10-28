#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 28 October 2020
Advertisement

Poles join nationwide strike over abortion ruling

The ruling would deny legal abortions to women even in cases where a child is sure to die upon birth.

By Press Association Wednesday 28 Oct 2020, 9:15 AM
1 hour ago 8,877 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5246763

PEOPLE ACROSS POLAND are vowing to stay off their jobs today as part of a nationwide strike in protest against a top court ruling that bans abortions in cases of congenitally damaged foetuses.

The nationwide strike comes amid a deepening standoff between angry crowds who have taken to the streets over the ruling and Poland’s deeply conservative government, which has vowed not to back down.

The constitutional court ruling last Thursday triggered daily mass protests across a nation of 38 million that are exposing deep divisions in a country of conservative Catholicism that is undergoing rapid social transformation.

2.56297574 Source: PA Images

Rage over the ruling, which would deny legal abortions to women even in cases where a child is sure to die upon birth, has been directed at the Roman Catholic church and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the ruling party leader and most powerful politician in the country.

In actions unthinkable before, women entered churches on Sunday to disrupt masses, confronted priests with obscenities and spray-painted church buildings.

Kaczynski accused protesters of seeking “to destroy Poland” yesterday and called on supporters to defend churches “at any cost”.

He spoke to a camera backed by Polish flags in an announcement that some critics compared to a notorious announcement of martial law in 1981 by communist leader Wojciech Jaruzelski.

Some saw his words as an incitement to violence, since the 71-year-old holds the job of deputy prime minister in charge of police and security services.

Bartosz Weglarczyk, the editor of the new portal Onet, said Mr Kaczynski was in effect giving permission to football hooligans and far-right extremists “to beat people in the streets”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“These words are shocking. These words can foreshadow anything, including the introduction of a state of emergency, censorship, arrests and God knows what else,” Weglarczyk wrote.

The Women’s Strike, the key organisers of the protests over the past week, called the strike under the slogan “We are not going to work”.

Polish media reported that some university classes have been called off, while the mayors of Warsaw and Krakow are supporting the strike.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie