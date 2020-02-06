This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man injured and police attacked in public order incident involving up to 100 people in Belfast

It was reported that three males were involved in the assault of the man.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 6 Feb 2020, 2:19 PM
Victoria Parade, Belfast
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

A MAN HAS been assaulted and police officers have come under attack in a public order incident involving up to 100 people in Belfast. 

At around 7.40pm yesterday, police received a report that a large number of people were in the vicinity of Victoria Parade, smashing and throwing bottles. 

Police attended the scene where there were approximately 50 to 100 people present. 

A trolley had been set on fire. 

It was also reported that a man had been assaulted. The victim, aged in his 30s, was located and taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, including to his hand. 

It was reported that three males were involved in the assault of the man. 

During the disorder, police came under attack by some of those present, some of whom were masked and who threw masonry at police. No officers were injured during the incident. 

“This was disgraceful behaviour by all those involved in this public disorder and criminal behaviour last night in north Belfast, during which officers who were working to keep people safe came under attack,” PSNI Chief Inspector Kelly Moore said. 

The actions of those involved were despicable, and the local community deserves better. 

“Residents of north Belfast should not be subjected to this type of reckless behaviour which I have no doubt will have left those impacted feeling frightened in their homes. The community rightly deserves to live in peace,” Moore said. 

She added that the PSNI will “continue to have additional resources dedicated to the area to respond to any incidents”. 

Anyone with any information about what occurred in the area last night is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1745 of 05/02/20. 

Anyone who witnessed the assault is being asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1777 of 05/02/20. 

Alternative, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie

