Police in Brussels deploy water canons as farmers' protest shuts down city centre

BRUSSELS IS IN gridlock today as protesting farmers shut down the city centre over what they say is a sector in crisis.

After days of demonstrations in France, Germany and Belgium, farmers have taken their grievances over pay, red tape and fuel prices, among other things, to the EU’s doorstep.

Anti-riot police deployed water canons in response to protestors throwing flashbombs, bottles and eggs.

In France, farmers have blocked motorways leading to Paris in an effort to get the attention of the government.

Irish farmers will hold rallies in solidarity with their European counterparts tonight.

The Taoiseach was in Brussels today for talks about EU aid to Ukraine. He said that although agriculture and farming was not on the agenda for today’s meeting, it was discussed by leaders last night in light of the protests.

“The priority for us should be implementing existing rules and regulations and not imposing new additional ones on farmers over the next couple of years,” Varadkar said.

He added that when it comes to EU trade deals, we cannot have a situation where farmers in the EU must obey certain regulations that imported products do not need to adhere to.

Posting on X, Irish Green MEP Ciarán Cuffe shared a video of the protests as he arrived at the European Parliament today.

Cuffe wrote alongside the video: “Challenging trip into work today. There are real concerns about farm incomes and trade deals, but rock-throwing is not the answer.”

Much anger is directed at environmental requirements included in the European Union’s updated Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and the bloc’s forthcoming “Green Deal”.

At the blockade on France’s A13 motorway on Tuesday, farmers said they are largely in support of the Union.

One farmer told The Journal: “We are for Europe, but not a crazy Europe.

“We want to ask questions and we want [the EU] to say what they want for the future of farmers of all the countries.”

With reporting by Jane Moore