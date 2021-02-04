#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 4 February 2021
Police in Scotland at the scene of two 'serious incidents' in Kilmarnock

One of the incidents is at Crosshouse Hospital, while a second happened in Portland Street in the centre.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 4 Feb 2021, 10:51 PM
30 minutes ago 10,312 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5346026

POLICE IN SCOTLAND are dealing with two serious incidents, including one at a hospital, in the town of Kilmarnock, according to Ayrshire officers.

One of the incidents is at Crosshouse Hospital, while a second happened in Portland Street in the centre of the town. 

Police said: “These areas are cordoned off and the public are asked to avoid them at this time.”

Police later confirmed the incidents are ongoing and are not being treated as terror-related. 

Scotland’s justice minister, Humza Yousaf, said on Twitter: “Please listen to Police instructions and avoid both Crosshouse Hospital & Portland St in Kilmarnock. Police are attending a v serious incident.”

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

