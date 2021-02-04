Police in Scotland at the scene of two 'serious incidents' in Kilmarnock

POLICE IN SCOTLAND are dealing with two serious incidents, including one at a hospital, in the town of Kilmarnock, according to Ayrshire officers.

One of the incidents is at Crosshouse Hospital, while a second happened in Portland Street in the centre of the town.

Officers in Kilmarnock are currently dealing with two serious incidents in the town at this time, one at Crosshouse Hospital and a second in Portland Street. These areas are cordoned off and the public are asked to avoid them at this time. pic.twitter.com/Pcbfg5c9G7 — Ayrshire Police (@AyrshirePolice) February 4, 2021

Police said: “These areas are cordoned off and the public are asked to avoid them at this time.”

Police later confirmed the incidents are ongoing and are not being treated as terror-related.

Scotland’s justice minister, Humza Yousaf, said on Twitter: “Please listen to Police instructions and avoid both Crosshouse Hospital & Portland St in Kilmarnock. Police are attending a v serious incident.”