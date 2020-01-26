Police in the North investigating 'disgraceful' shooting in Belfast

POLICE IN THE North are appealing for help following a shooting in Belfast last night.

At around 7.45pm, a man was shot while walking in the area of Short Strand.

He attended hospital for his injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Detective Sergeant Duffield, investigating the case, described the incident as “disgraceful” and appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

“Guns have no place in our community. We are fortunate that we are not dealing with a fatality today following this disgraceful attack in which a firearm was discharged in a residential area in the early evening,” he said.

“The people undertaking these attacks do not represent our communities and I would appeal to anyone who was in the Short Strand area last night and noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles being driven in a suspicious manner to contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous.”