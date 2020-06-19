This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 19 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US police officer involved in shooting of Breonna Taylor set to be fired

Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in March this year.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 19 Jun 2020, 7:20 PM
44 minutes ago 4,129 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5127839
A vigil for Breonna Taylor in Louisville put in place after her death in March.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
A vigil for Breonna Taylor in Louisville put in place after her death in March.
A vigil for Breonna Taylor in Louisville put in place after her death in March.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A POLICE OFFICER who was involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor is set to be fired from his job, the mayor of the US town in which the incident occurred has said.

Breonna Taylor, an emergency medical technician worker, was killed after police entered her apartment while she and her boyfriend were asleep on March 13, her lawyer Ben Crump said.

Officers had the wrong address and used a battering ram to enter the Lousiville, Kentucky apartment without warning and were searching for a suspect who was already in custody, the lawyer said.

Taylor was shot eight times in the incident. 

The Mayor of Louisville, Greg Fischer, said today that termination procedures are being initiated against Brett Hankison, one of three police officers who entered her apartment that night.

“Unfortunately, due to a provision in state law that I very much would like to see changed, both the Chief and I are precluded from talking about what brought us to this moment, or even the timing of this decision,” the mayor said. 

Protests have been ongoing in the US and around the world over the deaths of black people at the hands of police.

The death last month of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, spurred on a resurgence in Black Lives Matter protests and demands for deep changes in law enforcement. 

George Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. 

Earlier this week, singer Beyonce made an appeal for justice in the case of Breonna Taylor.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In an open letter, the singer drew attention to the fact that all the police involved in the March 13 shooting remained on the Louisville, Kentucky force at that time. 

“Three months have passed – and zero arrests have been made, and no officers have been fired,” she wrote to the state’s attorney general, Daniel Cameron.

The initiation of the firing of one of the police officers involved was announced today.

- With reporting by AFP 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie