Saturday 21 August 2021
UK Police search for 49-year-old man after two bodies found separately in London

The crimes are being treated as linked, authorities have said.

By Press Association Saturday 21 Aug 2021, 7:19 AM
Police would like to trace Lee Peacock (Metropolitan Police/PA)
DETECTIVES IN THE UK are trying to find a 49-year-old man as part of a murder investigation after two bodies were found within hours of each other at separate addresses in central London.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement they were appealing for information about the whereabouts of Lee Peacock, who they wished to speak to “urgently”.

Lead investigator Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley said in a statement: “I would urge anybody that knows the whereabouts of Lee Peacock to contact police immediately by calling 999.

If seen, we would urge the public not to approach him, but contact police as soon as possible.

Emergency services were called to Ashbridge Street, Westminster, just after 9.30pm on Thursday, after concerns were raised for the wellbeing of people inside the property, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers found a 45-year-old woman who had suffered a knife injury. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 2.15am yesterday, police were alerted by the London Ambulance Service to reports of a man with a knife injury at a property in Jerome Crescent, around half a mile away.

Paramedics confirmed the 59-year-old man had died.

Inquiries are under way to trace the woman’s next of kin, while the man’s have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

No arrests have been made.

DCI Jolley said: “At this early stage we are retaining an open mind concerning motive, but at this stage we are treating these crimes as linked.

“We are very keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious around Ashbridge Street or Jerome Crescent overnight. No matter how small or insignificant you think your information might be, please do get in touch.”

Crime scenes are in place in Ashbridge Street and Jerome Crescent and additional police resources and patrols have been deployed throughout the area to provide local reassurance, police said.

“Anyone who has concerns is encouraged to approach patrol officers. To pass on information please call 101,” said DCI Owain Richards, police commander for Westminster.

People witnessing anything suspicious are asked to call 101, quoting reference 7227/19AUG.

Press Association

