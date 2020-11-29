#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 29 November 2020
Argentine police search Maradona doctor’s home and office

The footballer was buried on Thursday in a private ceremony.

By Press Association Sunday 29 Nov 2020, 6:50 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

ARGENTINE POLICE HAVE searched the home and office of Diego Maradona’s personal doctor as part of investigations into the death of the 60-year-old football star, which caused a wave of grief across the country.

Reporters saw several police officers stationed at the door of the offices of neurologist Dr Leopoldo Luque in Buenos Aires’ Belgrano neighbourhood.

Court investigators have been taking declarations from Maradona’s relatives, according to a statement from the San Isidro prosecutor’s office, which is overseeing a probe into the medical attention the footballer received prior to his death on Wednesday.

It said investigators were trying to secure Maradona’s medical records.

Maradona was buried on Thursday in a private ceremony attended by only two dozen people following a vigil at the presidential palace where tens of thousands of crying fans lined up to file past his coffin.

Maradona died of a heart attack in a house outside Buenos Aires where he had been recovering from a brain operation on November 3.

He had suffered from a long series of medical issues, some related to drugs and alcohol.

Press Association

