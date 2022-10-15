Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 15 October 2022
Police officer wounded in apparent ambush shot and killed attacker

Two other police officers were killed in the attack.

By Press Association Saturday 15 Oct 2022, 5:46 PM
1 hour ago 11,358 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5894323
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

A US POLICEMAN who was wounded in an apparent ambush that killed two of his fellow officers fired the shot that killed the attacker, US officials said.

Police in Bristol, in the US state of Connecticut, said that officer Alec Iurato was hit by gunfire during the incident on Wednesday but managed to return fire, killing Nicholas Brutcher.

The state medical examiner’s office said Brutcher (35) died from a gunshot wound to the neck with spinal cord injuries.

Sergeant Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were gunned down outside a home where they had responded to a 911 call about possible domestic violence, which authorities believe was a deliberate attempt to lure police into an ambush.

Witnesses said they heard about 30 gunshots during the confrontation.

Officer Iurato was released from the hospital on Thursday. Brutcher’s brother, Nathan Brutcher, was also wounded in the shootout. Nathan Brutcher has not been accused of playing any role in the attack.

The bodies of both officers were brought to funeral homes in separate processions yesterday, as hundreds of people gathered for a candlelight vigil outside the Bristol police station.

In New York, the New York Yankees held a moment of silence in the officers’ honour before Game 2 of their American League Division Series game against Cleveland at Yankee Stadium.

Respected

Police officials said all three officers were respected and had received commendations.

Sgt Demonte (35) was a 10-year veteran officer and co-recipient of his department’s 2019 Officer of the Year award. His wife is expecting their third child.

Officer Hamzy (34) worked eight years for his hometown police force. Like Sergeant Demonte, he was an adviser to a police cadet programme.

Officer Iurato (26) joined the Bristol department in 2018 and has a bachelor’s degree in government, law and national security.

According to his social media pages, Nicholas Brutcher was a divorced father of two and a gun, hunting and fishing enthusiast.

In a photo posted on both brothers’ Facebook pages in 2016, Nicholas Brutcher is pointing a handgun at the camera while others, including Nathan Brutcher, are holding rifles.

Other photos show Nicholas Brutcher with a 10-point deer he shot and with fish he caught.

Press Association

