#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -2°C Thursday 31 December 2020
Advertisement

Police in Minneapolis fatally shoot man during traffic stop

Witnesses reportedly said the man had shot at police first.

By Press Association Thursday 31 Dec 2020, 8:26 AM
19 minutes ago 2,552 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5313498
Police cars at the scene after a man was shot and killed by Minneapolis police at a petrol station
Image: Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via PA Images
Police cars at the scene after a man was shot and killed by Minneapolis police at a petrol station
Police cars at the scene after a man was shot and killed by Minneapolis police at a petrol station
Image: Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via PA Images

POLICE IN MINNEAPOLIS have shot and killed a man during a traffic stop on the city’s south side, stirring anxiety about renewed protests following the first police-involved death in the city since George Floyd’s death while being arrested in May.

Police said the man died in an exchange of gunfire, and Chief Medaria Arradondo said witnesses said the man fired first.

He said the officers’ body cameras were turned on and promised to release the video today.

“I want our communities to see that so they can see for themselves,” he said.

“Please allow me, the (state) investigators, allow us the time, let us get the evidence, get the facts, so we can process this.”

Police spokesman John Elder said the incident happened about 6.15pm while officers were carrying out a traffic stop with a man suspected of a felony. Police did not provide details of the supposed felony nor release any information about the man, including his race.

Elder said the man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. A woman in the car was unhurt, he said. He declined to say whether police recovered a gun at the site of the shooting, a petrol station.

Elder said no officers were hurt. He said he did not know how many officers were at the scene carrying out the traffic stop or how many were involved in the shooting.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The shooting happened less than a mile from the street corner where Floyd, a black man, died in May after a Minneapolis officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for minutes, even as Floyd pleaded that he could not breathe.

Floyd’s death sparked days of often violent Black Lives Matter protests that spread around the US and to many other countries.

In Minneapolis, Floyd’s death also led to a push for radical change in the police department, long criticised by activists for what they called a brutal culture that resisted change.

A push by some City Council members to replace the department with a new public safety unit failed in the summer.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie