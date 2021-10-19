#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 19 October 2021
Advertisement

Polish Prime Minister accuses the EU of ‘blackmail’ during clash over rule of law

Ursula von der Leyen warned that the European Commission “will act” to protect Polish citizens’ democratic institutions.

By AFP Tuesday 19 Oct 2021, 12:12 PM
58 minutes ago 3,679 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5578415
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
Image: RONALD WITTEK
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
Image: RONALD WITTEK

POLISH PRIME MINISTER Mateusz Morawiecki has accused the EU of “blackmail” in a public clash with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen over his government’s decision to interfere with Poland’s judiciary and the rule of law.

The row, played out in the European Parliament today, underlined the seriousness of the issue which both Brussels and Warsaw say threatens the cohesion of the 27-nation bloc.

Von der Leyen, speaking just before Morawiecki took the podium, warned that the European Commission “will act” to protect Polish citizens’ democratic institutions.

“We cannot and we will not allow our common values to be put at risk,” she said, enumerating legal, financial and political options being considered.

Morawiecki, in a speech running over his allotted time, hit back by saying “it is unacceptable to talk about financial penalties… I will not have EU politicians blackmail Poland.”

A ruling by the Polish Constitutional Tribunal, which has been accused of being politically motivated, on 7 October questioned the supremacy of parts of EU law – ratcheting up tensions with Brussels that have been festering for years.

The European Commission and European Parliament have taken Warsaw to task for moves to scrap judges’ independence and increase powers of the government to overrule court rulings it disagrees with – policies seen as rolling back on democratic norms.

They have also criticised Poland for ultraconservative social policies pushed by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party restricting LGBTQ rights and placing a near-total ban on abortions.

Analysts said the ruling partially rejecting the supremacy of EU law could be a first step towards Poland one day leaving the European Union.

But Morawiecki insisted that Poland’s place was in the EU and that EU law derived from its treaties only applied in specified areas, with Poland’s national constitution supreme in all other aspects.

Tens of thousands of Poles rallied this month to declare their strong desire to remain in the European Union.

Related Reads

17.10.21 Could Poland leave the EU? 'It wants to give two fingers to the EU, but also stay in'
10.10.21 Poles rally to defend EU membership
09.09.21 Irish MEPs criticise Poland for pushing migrants back at new border wall with Belarus

Recovery cash

One of the measures the Commission could use against Poland is withholding recovery cash from a pooled EU fund set up for the bloc to bounce back from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Poland’s plan, asking for €23 billion in grants and €34 billion in cheap loans, is still being weighed, with the Commission saying approval would come with strings attached.

Morawiecki, in a letter released yesterday, said that amounted to “financial blackmail, punishment, ‘starving’ of unsubordinated states”.

In return, Poland has the power to play spoiler in several key EU policy areas that require unanimity among the 27 countries, among them its stance on fighting climate change and migration.

It also has the support of Hungary, another bete noire for Brussels seen to be flouting rule of law.

The leaders of the EU are to hold a summit in Brussels this Thursday and Friday. The wrangling over Poland could move up its agenda, with the Netherlands and Luxembourg especially critical of Warsaw.

As he went into a preparatory meeting of EU European affairs ministers today, Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn told AFP: “Europe will not survive if rule of law falls. That’s very clear.”

The EU justice commissioner, Didier Reynders, also attending the meeting in Luxembourg, said the Commission was “very concerned” about the row with Poland and stressed the “binding character” of EU law on member states.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We will continue to debate the (Polish recovery) plan,” he said, linking it to Poland’s judicial reforms.

“There must be both investments and reforms, and these reforms go to the independence of the courts, and so we are waiting for a very clear message on this topic,” he said.

In Strasbourg, von der Leyen said that “I deeply regret that we find ourselves in this situation.”

“This is a situation that can and must be resolved…. Poland has a stake in Europe.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie