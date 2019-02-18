This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 18 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Polish PM cancels Israel trip after reports of Netanyahu saying 'Poles collaborated with Nazis'

The Israeli prime minister’s office has said that he was “misquoted” in the article, and said that he meant individual Poles.

By AFP Monday 18 Feb 2019, 8:27 AM
1 hour ago 3,597 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4498861
Left to right: United States Vice President Mike Pence, Mateusz Morawiecki, and Benjamin Netanyahu during
Image: Michael Sohn
Left to right: United States Vice President Mike Pence, Mateusz Morawiecki, and Benjamin Netanyahu during
Left to right: United States Vice President Mike Pence, Mateusz Morawiecki, and Benjamin Netanyahu during
Image: Michael Sohn

POLISH PRIME MINISTER Mateusz Morawiecki has cancelled a visit to Israel for a high-level summit, a government spokesperson told AFP, after uproar in Poland over reported comments by Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu about the Poles and the Holocaust.

Netanyahu – who was initially quoted in Haaretz newspaper as saying that “the Poles collaborated with the Nazis” – has been condemned in Poland for appearing to accuse all Polish people of cooperating with Germany during World War II.

Warsaw has long been at pains to point out that Poland, which was occupied by Nazi Germany, could not have and did not collaborate in the Holocaust although individual Poles may have done so.

“Paying an unimaginable price, the Polish nation never went to collaboration with Germany Nazi. We stood on the side of good against absolute evil,” Morawiecki said on Twitter.

The Israeli prime minister’s office has said Netanyahu did not implicate all Poles in the Holocaust.

It insisted that Netanyahu was “misquoted” in Haaretz and other publications that reported different versions of the quote.

“Netanyahu spoke of Poles and not the Polish people or the country of Poland,” a statement read.

Morawiecki will no longer attend the Visegrad Group summit, a diplomatic meeting of central European nations, in Jerusalem this week.

“Prime Minister Morawiecki told Prime Minister Netanyahu in a telephone call that Poland will be represented at the summit by Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz,” government spokesperson Joanna Kopcinska said.

“Questions about the historical truth and sacrifice that Poland paid during the Second World War have a fundamental value for Poland,” she added.

Netanyahu was in Warsaw last week for a two-day summit on the Middle East, co-hosted by Poland and the United States, which focused on isolating Iran while building Arab-Israeli ties.

The fresh controversy in Polish-Israeli ties comes after last year’s row over a Polish law that made it illegal to accuse the Polish nation or state of complicity in Nazi German crimes.

After protests from Israel and the US, Poland amended the law to remove the possibility of fines or a prison sentence.

Poland was occupied by Nazi Germany during World War II and lost six million citizens including three million Jews.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Protesters gather outside home of Minister for Communications Richard Bruton
    59,522  211
    2
    		'I felt so humiliated, I burst into tears': Woman questions why she was asked for adoption cert when applying for PSC
    49,712  15
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: A secondary school teacher in Meath on €41,000 who saved up to buy her mother an apartment back home
    46,514  43
    Fora
    1
    		Your next work trip shouldn't be confined to soulless airports and generic hotels
    177  0
    The42
    1
    		How a former Aer Lingus flight attendant became one of the most famous Irish athletes on the planet
    79,013  54
    2
    		As it happened: Kilkenny v Limerick, Wexford v Tipperary, Galway v Dublin - Sunday hurling match tracker
    65,871  24
    3
    		'There are things I hold onto dearly - her class, her accent and her beautiful smile'
    47,846  8
    DailyEdge
    1
    		5 things I used to do with my makeup that I’m embarrassed to admit now
    7,583  5
    2
    		What little thing should you do for yourself to ease the Sunday Fear?
    3,498  0
    3
    		5 wardrobe essentials you need to survive the bitter chill
    3,174  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    Donald Trump tells Europe to take back captured IS fighters or the US will be 'forced' to release them
    Donald Trump tells Europe to take back captured IS fighters or the US will be 'forced' to release them
    Nicolas Maduro claims US has 'war plans against Venezuela' as Guaido mobilises aid volunteers
    Former Fox News host Heather Nauert pulls out of bid to become next US ambassador to UN
    COURTS
    Abuse survivor says legal profession should 'bring their morals as well as law books into courtrooms'
    Abuse survivor says legal profession should 'bring their morals as well as law books into courtrooms'
    Hot Press writer launches legal proceedings against Broadsheet.ie and Twitter
    Jury to consider verdict in trial of man accused of murdering former soldier
    GARDAí
    Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Naas
    Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Naas
    Man arrested over public order incident in A&E department at Dublin hospital
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    DUBLIN
    Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews gets nod ahead of two other ex-ministers to run for MEP in Dublin
    Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews gets nod ahead of two other ex-ministers to run for MEP in Dublin
    Delays of 30-45 minutes to trains going to and from Heuston due to vandalism
    Protesters gather outside home of Minister for Communications Richard Bruton

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie