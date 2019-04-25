This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 25 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish-American businessmen (including Labour TD's brother) donate over €2k to Alan Kelly and Joan Freeman

TDs and senators received almost €6,500 in donations.

By Christina Finn Thursday 25 Apr 2019, 12:13 PM
44 minutes ago 4,092 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4606261
Labour TD Alan Kelly and former presidential candidate Joan Freeman.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Labour TD Alan Kelly and former presidential candidate Joan Freeman.
Labour TD Alan Kelly and former presidential candidate Joan Freeman.
Image: Rollingnews.ie

POLITICIANS HAVE DISCLOSED donations last year totalling almost €6,500.

The latest report from the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) reveals that Labour TD Alan Kelly declared the highest sum of €1,990.

That comprises of two €995 donations, one from his brother CEO of Teneo Declan Kelly and the other from the Irish-born businessman Michael Madden who is Chairman of Teneo.

Under donations declared by donors, Madden also disclosed a donation of €1,000 to Joan Freeman, who ran for the Irish presidency last year. 

Declan Kelly co-founded consulting firm Teneo Holdings with American businessman Doug Band, one of former US president Bill Clinton’s closest aides.

Kelly is the brother of former Environment Minister and Labour TD Alan Kelly and served as Hillary Clinton’s economic envoy to Northern Ireland from 2009-2011, when she was US Secretary of State.

Political donations

Under the current law governing donations politicians cannot accept more than €1,000 from a single source, and they must disclose donations greater than €600.

Each year, the political watchdog publishes the names of donors and the sums they contribute.

Fianna Fáil housing spokesman Darragh O’Brien received a total of €1,590 in donations.

Constituent Leo Neary from Lusk donated €740 to O’Brien while €850 was donated by Barry O’Donoghue from Malahide.

Fianna Fáil’s Justice spokesperson Jim O’Callaghan got a €1,000 donation from the Fianna Fáil’s Dublin Bay South branch.

The watchdog states that Independent Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath received a €900 donation from Donal O’Driscoll from Blackrock, County Dublin.

Sinn Féin Senator Pádraig MacLochlainn received a €1,000 donation from Donegal Office Services, which is a registered corporate donor, according to Sipo. 

In total, donations to politicians for 2018 accounted for a total of €6,480.

The donations received last year were slightly higher than 2017 – in which politicians received €6,360. Michael Madden and Donegal Office Services featured on this list also. 

In 2016, the total value of donations €72,969.12 were disclosed by members, with some high-profile businessmen listed as donors, such as former U2 manager Paul McGuinness and billionaire Dermot Desmond.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie