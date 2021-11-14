#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 14 November 2021
Advertisement

Surge in Sinn Féin support puts party 16 points ahead of rivals in polls

Fine Gael are unchanged and support for Fianna Fáil has dropped by three points.

By Press Association Sunday 14 Nov 2021, 1:31 PM
15 minutes ago 1,796 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5601362

A SURGE IN support for Sinn Féin has put the party 16 points clear of their nearest rivals, according to a new poll.

Sinn Féin are the country’s most popular party on 37%, ahead of Fine Gael on 21% and Fianna Fáil on 20%, a Behaviour and Attitudes survey for the Sunday Times has shown.

The Green Party has 5%, Labour and the Social Democrats are tied on 3% while Solidarity/People Before Profit and Aontu have 1% each.

Sinn Féin have risen six percentage points since the previous poll.

Fine Gael are unchanged and support for Fianna Fáil has dropped by three points.

Mary Lou McDonald is the country’s most popular political leader on 50%, nine points clear of Taoiseach Micheál Martin on 41%.

Support for Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar is unchanged at 39%.

McDonald was also the most popular leader among voters under 35, with 59% saying they are satisfied with her performance.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

She secured a 44% satisfaction rating among people who said they would vote for Fianna Fáil.

The survey was conducted in a series of face to face, in-home interviews among 912 Irish voters between 28 October and last Tuesday.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie