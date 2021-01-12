#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 12 January 2021
Poll: Should Mike Pence invoke the 25th Amendment, pushing Trump out of office?

President-elect Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated on 20 January.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 12 Jan 2021, 9:23 AM
US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

US President Donald Trump has just over a week left in office, but calls have been made in recent says for his president powers to be removed immediately after an angry mob of his supporters invaded the Capitol building in Washington DC. 

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seeking a resolution in the House calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment. 

Under the 25th amendment to the US constitution, a US president can declare they are unable to carry out their duties, or members of government can decide this for them.

Section 3 of the 25th Amendment addresses the transfer of presidential powers to the Vice President – in this case Mike Pence – when the President declares that he or she is unable to fulfill the powers and duties of the office.

Section 4 addresses a situation in which the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet determine that the president is no longer able to discharge their duties. Section 4 has never been invoked.

So, today we want to know: Should Mike Pence invoke the 25th Amendment, pushing Trump out of office?


Poll Results:

Yes (521)
No (116)
I'm not sure / no opinion (22)



