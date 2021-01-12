Poll: Should Mike Pence invoke the 25th Amendment, pushing Trump out of office?

US President Donald Trump has just over a week left in office, but calls have been made in recent says for his president powers to be removed immediately after an angry mob of his supporters invaded the Capitol building in Washington DC.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seeking a resolution in the House calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Under the 25th amendment to the US constitution, a US president can declare they are unable to carry out their duties, or members of government can decide this for them.

Section 3 of the 25th Amendment addresses the transfer of presidential powers to the Vice President – in this case Mike Pence – when the President declares that he or she is unable to fulfill the powers and duties of the office.

Section 4 addresses a situation in which the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet determine that the president is no longer able to discharge their duties. Section 4 has never been invoked.

So, today we want to know: Should Mike Pence invoke the 25th Amendment, pushing Trump out of office?

