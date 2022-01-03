#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 3 January 2022
Poll: Do you get your five-a-day?

Recent research has suggested we need to eat much more than that to avoid risks of disease.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 3 Jan 2022, 1:15 PM
1 hour ago 7,091 Views 20 Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GOVERNMENTS AND HEALTH authorities have been running five-a-day campaigns for years, encouraging people to eat their fruit and vegetables as part of a balanced diet.

Writing for The Journal at the weekend, Dr Jolanta Burke explained that research on this advice disagrees and we may need much more than that to keep us healthy.

One study found we need to eat seven portions a day to reduce the risk of death from cancer and heart disease – another stated we need as many as ten portions to reduce these deaths by 30%. 

We want to know: Do you eat five portions of fruit and vegetables per day?


Poll Results:

No, I eat less than that (690)
Yes, I eat around five per day (447)
Yes, I eat MORE than five per day (186)
I'm not sure (39)




About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

