Poll: Do you get your five-a-day?

GOVERNMENTS AND HEALTH authorities have been running five-a-day campaigns for years, encouraging people to eat their fruit and vegetables as part of a balanced diet.

Writing for The Journal at the weekend, Dr Jolanta Burke explained that research on this advice disagrees and we may need much more than that to keep us healthy.

One study found we need to eat seven portions a day to reduce the risk of death from cancer and heart disease – another stated we need as many as ten portions to reduce these deaths by 30%.

