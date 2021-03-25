#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 25 March 2021
Poll: Should the 5km limit be eased next week?

Government has indicated a slight easing of restrictions is on the cards from 5 April.

By Adam Daly Thursday 25 Mar 2021, 9:37 AM
31,060 Views 76 Comments
Image: PA
Image: PA

LAST NIGHT’S FINE Gael and Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meetings both heard calls for the 5km limit to be eased next week. 

Fine Gael sources at the meeting said a number of TDs said they were in favour of putting the restrictions on a county-wide or regional basis depending on the incidence rate of the virus.

Several Fianna Fáil TDs are understood to have called for a full lifting of the travel restrictions, and for outdoor activities to be permitted. The meeting was also told by some that the 5km limit was “bordering on ridiculous”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the situation is “very fragile” but that Level 5 restrictions had worked to date in terms of lowering the numbers from the January highs. 

Government has previously indicated a slight easing of restrictions is on the cards from 5 April, most likely to centre around construction and the 5km travel limit, to some degree.

Under the Health Act, people who breach the 5km rule can be fined €100 on-the-spot by gardaí. Exercising within your 5kn zone and going shopping for food and other essential items are deemed a reasonable excuse.

Today we’re asking: Should the 5km limit be eased next week?


Poll Results:

Yes, scrap it altogether (601)
Yes, change to county-wide or regional restrictions (529)
Yes, increase it to 20km (254)
No, wait until the situation has improved (201)




About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (76)

