Poll: Is 8 December the start of Christmas?

THE EIGHTH OF December is an important day in the run-up to the festive season.
For many, it signifies the beginning of the Christmas period and the decorations should only be put up after this date.
For others, it’s the day when hordes of shoppers from outside Dublin flock to either the capital or their nearest large town/city to pick up bits for Christmas.
So today we’re asking: Is 8 December the start of Christmas?
