Poll: Is it acceptable to play Christmas music yet?
Is it the season to be jolly yet?
IT’S (ALMOST) THAT time of year again.

We’re not quite at the point of the year for for chestnuts roasting on an open fire, yuletide joy, mass hysteria, and all the other stuff that goes with Christmas. 

However, there are decorations already hanging in shops across the country and the festive fanatics may be starting to get into swing of holiday movie marathons and playing Christmas music from their cars. 

But is it too early for all of that? Should the tunes wait until the end of the month, or well into December? 

Today we’re asking… Is it acceptable to play Christmas music yet?


Poll Results:

Not until December (64)
No, but it's ok to play it closer to December (19)
Of course it is!  (14)
Bah, humbug.  (4)




