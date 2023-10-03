Advertisement

Tuesday 3 October 2023
RTÉ The service ran for 36 years and will close next week.
# Your Say
Poll: When did you last use Aertel?
RTÉ announced yesterday it is to close it’s Aertel service next week.
3.4k
9
26 minutes ago

RTÉ’S TELETEXT SERVICE, Aertel, is to close next week after 36 years in operation.

In what was deemed a “necessary evolution” in their 2024 plans, the broadcaster has already moved most of the services offered on Aertel to their online platforms.

RTÉ said there was a “need to prioritise the delivery of digital services to meet growing audience demand”.

An RTÉ spokesperson also noted that since the introduction of the Online Safety and Media Regulation Act 2022, the broadcaster is “no longer legally required to provide a Teletext service”.

So today we’d like to know… When did you last use Aertel?


Poll Results:

Over ten years ago (375)
Over five years ago (69)
Within the last month (44)
Within the last five years (15)
Within the last year (4)





Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
Readers Comments
9
