Poll: When did you last use Aertel?

RTÉ’S TELETEXT SERVICE, Aertel, is to close next week after 36 years in operation.

In what was deemed a “necessary evolution” in their 2024 plans, the broadcaster has already moved most of the services offered on Aertel to their online platforms.

RTÉ said there was a “need to prioritise the delivery of digital services to meet growing audience demand”.

An RTÉ spokesperson also noted that since the introduction of the Online Safety and Media Regulation Act 2022, the broadcaster is “no longer legally required to provide a Teletext service”.

